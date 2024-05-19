Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,542,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (7)
  • MS67 (6)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (27)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search