1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,542,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
