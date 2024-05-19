1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (20) XF (11) VF (12) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (5) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (14) Service NGC (7) RNGA (2) ННР (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (7)

MS67 (6)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (27)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (7)