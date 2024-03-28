Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7605 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
