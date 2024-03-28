Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7605 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search