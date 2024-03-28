2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7605 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (1)