Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Special edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 55,239. Bidding took place September 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1)