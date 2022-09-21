Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Special edge (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Special edge
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,155,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 55,239. Bidding took place September 12, 2022.
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 55239 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
