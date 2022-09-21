Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Special edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Special edge

Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Special edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Special edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,155,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 55,239. Bidding took place September 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 55239 RUB
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - August 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date August 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - July 31, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - October 2, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

