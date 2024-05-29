Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". Silver (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight ~31 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark H. GUBE. FECIT. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2054 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 86,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (30)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (2)
  • AURORA (24)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Holmasto (4)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (17)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (11)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (29)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins and Medals - May 24, 2024
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins and Medals - May 24, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6548 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Heritage - March 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - December 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - December 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins and Medals - May 26, 2023
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins and Medals - May 26, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Medal Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search