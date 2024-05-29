Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". Silver (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight ~31 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark H. GUBE. FECIT. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2054 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 86,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (30)
- ARTMAXIMUM (2)
- AURORA (24)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Holmasto (4)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (17)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (11)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (29)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6548 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search