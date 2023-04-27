Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold

Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
20985 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1136 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2004
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

