Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 20,73 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
20985 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1136 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2004
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
