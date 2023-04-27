Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)