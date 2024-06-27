Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
