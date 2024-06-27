1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (7) VF (4) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) XF40 (3) VF30 (3) BN (3) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)