Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,384,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price

