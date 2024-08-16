Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
