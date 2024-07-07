Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

