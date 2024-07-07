Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,155,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2573 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search