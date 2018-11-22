Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Designation "ОПБ" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Designation "ОПБ". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22552 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)