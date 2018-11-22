Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Designation "ОПБ" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Designation "ОПБ"

Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Designation "ОПБ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Designation "ОПБ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,155,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Designation "ОПБ". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22552 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1841 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

