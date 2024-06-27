Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,636,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

