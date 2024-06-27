2 Kopeks 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

