Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,636,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search