6 Roubles 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 170
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
35523 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
46000 $
Price in auction currency 46000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Roubles 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
