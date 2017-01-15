Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1841 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1841 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 170

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 6 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
35523 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Russia 6 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
46000 $
Price in auction currency 46000 USD
Russia 6 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

