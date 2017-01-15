6 Roubles 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.

