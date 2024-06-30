Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,133,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
