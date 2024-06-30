Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,133,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

