Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ. Embellished monogram (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Embellished monogram
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,998,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price


Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price


Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price


Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price


