Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ. Embellished monogram (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Embellished monogram

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ Embellished monogram - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ Embellished monogram - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,998,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

