2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ. Embellished monogram (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

