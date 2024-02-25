1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (24) XF (28) VF (6) F (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (9) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) RB (5) BN (11) Service NGC (12) PCGS (9) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (5)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (7)

Empire (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Janas (1)

Katz (16)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (3)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)