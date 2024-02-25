Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (7)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

