1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
