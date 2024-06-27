Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,120,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (6)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (26)
- RedSquare (9)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search