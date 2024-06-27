1 Kopek 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (24) XF (14) VF (6) F (1) VG (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF25 (2) DETAILS (5) BN (9) Service NGC (13) RNGA (1)

