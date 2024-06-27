Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,120,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • RedSquare (9)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

