1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (8) XF (18) VF (5) F (1) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (1) BN (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Numimarket (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (2)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (15)