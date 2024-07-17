Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,341,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (15)
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
