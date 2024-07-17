Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,341,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
