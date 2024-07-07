Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

