2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
