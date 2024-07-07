2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

