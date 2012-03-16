1 Kopek 1841 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8318 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1)