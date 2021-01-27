Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НI. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.

