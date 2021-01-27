Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НI. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1197 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
19386 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Spink - December 3, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 3, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search