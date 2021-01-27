Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1841 СПБ НI "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НI. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1197 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
19386 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search