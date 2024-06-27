Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Империя

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 16, 2021
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - March 29, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 29, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

