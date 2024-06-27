Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
