Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". Gold (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Gold
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark H. GUBE. FECIT. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition SP60 PCGS
Selling price
42000 $
Price in auction currency 42000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
46000 $
Price in auction currency 46000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition SP60 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 4, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
