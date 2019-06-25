Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". Gold (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark H. GUBE. FECIT. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

