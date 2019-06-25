Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". Gold (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark H. GUBE. FECIT. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition SP60 PCGS
Selling price
42000 $
Price in auction currency 42000 USD
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
46000 $
Price in auction currency 46000 USD
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition SP60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 25, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 25, 2019
Condition SP60 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Boule - November 14, 2018
Seller Boule
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2016
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Künker - October 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 4, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Spink - January 14, 2013
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2013
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search