3 Kopeks 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,171,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
3933 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 24500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
