Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,171,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
3933 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 24500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

