3 Kopeks 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (4) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) BN (1) Service NGC (1)