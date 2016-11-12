Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1841 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1841 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

