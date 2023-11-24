Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5633 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
784 $
Price in auction currency 49800 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1839-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search