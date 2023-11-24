25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5633 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

