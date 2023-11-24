Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5633 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
784 $
Price in auction currency 49800 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
