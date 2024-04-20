Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1836 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,752

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1491 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3436 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

