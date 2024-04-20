3 Roubles 1836 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (11) XF (14) VF (25) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (2)

BAC (5)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (5)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (9)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (3)

Varesi (1)

Знак (1)