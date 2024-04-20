Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1836 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,752
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1491 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3436 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
