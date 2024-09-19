Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1839 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1839 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1839 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1839 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 984 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1839 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF45 NGC
Selling price
64620 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Russia 3 Roubles 1839 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

