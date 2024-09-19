3 Roubles 1839 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1839 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 984 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

