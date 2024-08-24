Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1839
Golden coins (Russian protectorate)
Silver coins (Russian protectorate)
Copper coins (Russian protectorate)
Platinum coins
Golden coins (Nicholas I)
Silver coins (Nicholas I)
Copper coins (Nicholas I)
Commemorative coins
1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field Long rays overhead
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 106
1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field Short rays overhead
Average price 24000 $
Sales
0 50
Category
Year
