Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1839

Golden coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 41

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ
Average price 98000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ
Average price 7200 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 298
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 288
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 216
Obverse 10 Groszy 1839 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1839 MW
10 Groszy 1839 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 5 Groszy 1839 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1839 MW
5 Groszy 1839 MW
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Straight tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Straight tail
3 Grosze 1839 MW Straight tail
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail Restrike
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW
1 Grosz 1839 MW
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 191
Obverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW
1 Grosz 1839 MW Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 4

Platinum coins

Obverse 12 Roubles 1839 СПБ
Reverse 12 Roubles 1839 СПБ
12 Roubles 1839 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Roubles 1839 СПБ
Reverse 6 Roubles 1839 СПБ
6 Roubles 1839 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Roubles 1839 СПБ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1839 СПБ
3 Roubles 1839 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 2

Golden coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ
5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ
Average price 1200 $
Sales
1 245

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1832
Reverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1832
Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1832
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Reverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Reverse Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842 Narrow crown
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 287
Obverse Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Reverse Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842 Wide crown
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 223
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843 Mintmark "СБП"
Average price 1200 $
Sales
1 10
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843 Small bow
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 90
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843 Big bow
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1844
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1844
5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1844
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 22

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА
10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ
10 Kopeks 1839 СМ
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ
10 Kopeks 1839 СМ Restrike
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 78
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ
3 Kopeks 1839 СМ
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 107
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ
2 Kopeks 1839 СМ
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ
2 Kopeks 1839 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
1 Kopek 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
1 Kopek 1839 СМ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ
1 Kopek 1839 СМ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ
1 Kopek 1839 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ
1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ
1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ
1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ
1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0

Commemorative coins

Obverse 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field
Reverse 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field
1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field Long rays overhead
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field
Reverse 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field
1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field Short rays overhead
Average price 24000 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field
Reverse Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field
Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 610
