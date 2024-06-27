Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

