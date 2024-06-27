Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
