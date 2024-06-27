2 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (6) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) BN (1) Service NGC (1)