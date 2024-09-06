Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
12 Roubles 1839 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 41,41 g
- Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
- Diameter 35,75 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 12 Roubles
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1839 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search