12 Roubles 1839 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1839 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

