Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2700 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (15)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1839 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search