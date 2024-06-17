Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2700 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
