Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 454,285

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1839 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
