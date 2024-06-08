1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (15) VF (18) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (3) VG8 (1) BN (5) Service NGC (3) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (4)

MS67 (3)

Rare Coins (13)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (6)