1/2 Kopek 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 454,285
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
