Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

