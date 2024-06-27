Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
