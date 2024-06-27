Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 454,287

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MS67 - August 25, 2022
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MUNZE - August 12, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date August 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******

