Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 454,287
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
