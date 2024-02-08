Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 795,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32730 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
