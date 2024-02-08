Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 795,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32730 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

