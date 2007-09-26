Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1839 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1839 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Spink - September 26, 2007
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

