10 Kopeks 1839 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1839 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1)