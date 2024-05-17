Spink UK
Company Description
- Name Spink UK
- Country United Kingdom
- Year of foundation 1666
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://live.spink.com/
Chiasso Office
- Country Switzerland
- City Chiasso
- Address Via Livio, 8
- Phone +41 91 911 62 00
- Email switzerland@spink.com
New York Pffice
- Country USA
- City New York
- Address 145 W. 57th St.,18th Floor
- Phone +1 646 941 8664
- Email usa@spink.com
London Office
- Country United Kingdom
- City London
- Address Southampton Row, 67-69
- Phone +44(0)20 7563 4005
- Email auctionteam@spink.com
Hong Kong Office
- Country China
- City Hong Kong
- Address 4/F and 5/F, Hua Fu Commercial Building 111 Queen's Road West, Sheung Wan
- Phone +852 3952 3000
- Email china@spink.com
Singapore Office
- Country Singapore
- City Singapore
- Address Raffles Place, 50
- Phone +44 (0)20 7563 4000
- Email singapore@spink.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 10, 2025 Auction 25100 818 281,026 $
April 8, 2025 Auction CSS116D 572 98,528 $
April 7, 2025 Auction CSS116C 1123 143,295 $
April 3, 2025 Auction 25004 364 652,350 $
April 3, 2025 Auction CSS116B 352 367,549 $
April 3, 2025 Auction CSS116A 468 551,395 $
April 2, 2025 Auction 25021 380 296,013 $
March 26, 2025 Auction 24125 453 388,893 $
January 31, 2025 Auction 24126 696 472,529 $
January 29, 2025 Auction 24862 199 190,778 $
January 27, 2025 Auction 24500 982 344,700 $
January 12, 2025 Auction CSS112C 259 413,362 $
January 12, 2025 Auction CSS112D 95 222,353 $
January 11, 2025 Auction CSS112B 45 211,850 $
January 11, 2025 Auction CSS112A 358 1,186,194 $
December 20, 2024 Auction 24800 661 134,669 $
December 17, 2024 Auction 24014 735 876,448 $
November 21, 2024 Auction 24400 844 266,071 $
October 17, 2024 Auction CSS108G 863 114,677 $
October 16, 2024 Auction CSS108F 271 37,314 $