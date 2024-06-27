Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,830,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (287) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1839 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Search