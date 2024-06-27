Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,830,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (287) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1839 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (56)
- AURORA (17)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (14)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (15)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Holmasto (3)
- Imperial Coin (22)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (12)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- MS67 (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (3)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numisbalt (12)
- OLNZ (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (30)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (6)
- RND (12)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1839 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search