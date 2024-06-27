Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1839 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (40) AU (35) XF (94) VF (80) F (10) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (6) MS62 (9) MS61 (10) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (16) XF40 (13) VF35 (17) VF30 (2) VF25 (4) VF20 (10) F15 (1) DETAILS (5) Service ННР (14) NGC (26) RNGA (2)

