10 Kopeks 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition VF20
Selling price
