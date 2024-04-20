Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

