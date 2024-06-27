Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field". Long rays overhead (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Long rays overhead
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 1/2 Roubles
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" with mark Н. CUBE F.. Long rays overhead. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Empire (13)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (7)
- NIKO (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (23)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21090 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
20828 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date November 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search