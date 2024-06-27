1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field". Long rays overhead (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" with mark Н. CUBE F.. Long rays overhead. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (26) AU (41) XF (28) VF (5) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (6) MS61 (6) MS60 (5) AU58 (6) AU55 (9) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) DETAILS (5) PL (10) Service PCGS (5) NGC (9) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (7)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Empire (13)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (3)

Künker (7)

NIKO (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (23)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

Знак (1)