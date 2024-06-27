Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field". Long rays overhead (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Long rays overhead

Obverse 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" Long rays overhead - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" Long rays overhead - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Roubles
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" with mark Н. CUBE F.. Long rays overhead. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21090 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
20828 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction RedSquare - November 6, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date November 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

