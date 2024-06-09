25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 25,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

