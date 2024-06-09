Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,738,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 25,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 6243 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1839-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
