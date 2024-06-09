Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,738,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 25,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 6243 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price

