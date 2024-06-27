5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

