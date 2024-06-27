Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
