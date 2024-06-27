Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction GINZA - April 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1839 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
