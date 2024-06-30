20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) AU (23) XF (23) VF (24) F (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (6) ННР (2) NGS (1)

