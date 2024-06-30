Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Small bow
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,030,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
