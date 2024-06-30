Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Small bow

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,030,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

