Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,830,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1839 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (9)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Holmasto - May 29, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date May 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1839 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1839 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search