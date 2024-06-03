Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1839 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (15) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)