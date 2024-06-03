Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wide crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,830,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1839 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (9)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
