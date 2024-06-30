2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (26) XF (39) VF (20) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (8) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) BN (13) Service ННР (4) RNGA (3) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (9)

Coins and Medals (5)

CoinsNB (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (14)

Künker (1)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (4)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (29)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (7)

Spink (2)