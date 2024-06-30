Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,572,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
