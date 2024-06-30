Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,572,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (29)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Spink (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1839 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search