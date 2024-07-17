Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (610)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" with mark Н. CUBE F.. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1687 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
2734 $
Price in auction currency 243998 RUB
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

