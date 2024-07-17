Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" with mark Н. CUBE F.. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (13) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (123) AU (170) XF (227) VF (53) F (5) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (41) MS61 (31) MS60 (5) AU58 (35) AU55 (24) AU53 (24) AU50 (9) XF45 (23) XF40 (5) VF35 (3) VF25 (2) F15 (1) F12 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (4) PF62 (1) PL63 (2) DETAILS (22) PL (18) Service ННР (9) NGC (86) PCGS (22) CGC (1) RNGA (8)

