Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (610)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" with mark Н. CUBE F.. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
