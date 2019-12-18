Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843". Mintmark "СБП" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Mintmark "СБП"

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" Mintmark "СБП" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" Mintmark "СБП" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,738,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Mintmark "СБП". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
603 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Russiancoin - May 17, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 17, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

