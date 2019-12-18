Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843". Mintmark "СБП" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Mintmark "СБП"
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,738,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Mintmark "СБП". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
603 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 17, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
