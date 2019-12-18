25 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843". Mintmark "СБП" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Mintmark "СБП". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) VF30 (3)