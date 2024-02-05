Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
9850 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search