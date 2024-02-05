5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

