Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
9850 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

