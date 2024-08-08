Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,609,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (245)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1839 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1244 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

