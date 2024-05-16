Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,410,502

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (11)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1839 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search