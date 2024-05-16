Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,410,502
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (13)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (11)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Janas (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (6)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (5)
- MS67 (6)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (26)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search