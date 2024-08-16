Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,707
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
